AI is Dumbing Us Down?! Cognitive Costs EXPOSED!

Frequent use of AI tools is linked to a decline in critical thinking, according to a Swiss Business School study.
Over-reliance on AI in fields like healthcare can reduce the need for human judgment and independent analysis.
Automation may increase efficiency but can come at the cost of personal, human-centered decision-making.
There is already a noticeable negative impact from excessive dependence on AI in critical areas.