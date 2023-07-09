DUMBED DOWN & INDOCTRINATED DAVE vs GLEASON FLAT EARTH MAP

>> a FLAT OUT TRUTH original "Dumbed Down DAVE Debunked" videoFAKE professor Dave FAILS miserably with his #1 challenge to the Flat Earth community.

>FYI> all the other 9 challenges also FAILED.

---------------------------------------------------------

> visit my Amazon online store <

LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique

- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals