The Fruit of AI Part 2: God Of The Old Testament

This is the second part of a series on the God of the Old Testament. Please watch the first video, (The Fruit of AI).





One of the stories Satanists use to argue that the "God of the Old Testament" is cruel. For example there is more to the Abraham and Isaac story than is usually considered? Can such a story really be reconciled with the concept of God as a loving Father? Or are the God of the Old Testament and the God of the New Testament two different gods?