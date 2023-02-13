Turkey Earthquake a Deliberate HARRP Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici speaking in the Parliament on the uses of HAARP technology in Turkey. Lovanovici lambasted globalists for their role in a genocidal plot utilizing the “alleged pandemic” and COVID death jabs.
She also blamed the West for using “geological weapons” to cause an earthquake in Turkey.
SHE REVEALS MANY INTERESTING FACTS.