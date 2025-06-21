BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Depopulation Plan | Dr. Vernon Coleman
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
720 views • 2 months ago

The Depopulation Plan | Dr. Vernon Coleman

“The Depopulation Plan” by Dr. Vernon Coleman exposes the global elite’s cold-blooded scheme to cull humanity—under the guise of “public health” and “climate action.” Doctors, corrupted by Big Pharma and government bribes, are now executioners, murdering the elderly with lethal injections, enforcing DNR orders on the healthy, and pushing euthanasia as “compassion.” The plan? Slash pensions, eliminate “burdens” (the sick, the poor, the White working class), and destabilize nations through mass immigration—all while (((global financiers))) and their puppet politicians grow richer. COVID was just the trial run; now, euthanasia is being rolled out worldwide to finish the job. This isn’t incompetence—it’s genocide by design. The same networks that orchestrated lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and economic collapse are now pushing “assisted suicide” for the depressed, the disabled, and even children. Wake up. Resist. Survive. (Watch the full exposé before it’s banned.)

Keywords
drplanvernon colemanthe depopulation
