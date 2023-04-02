BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ted Wilson & SDA Church: Trafficking In The Church. Investing Tithe & Offering In The Stock Market
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
10 views • 04/02/2023

Proverbs 1:23 Turn you at my reproof: behold, I will pour out my spirit unto you, I will make known my words unto you.


Ezekiel 28:1-2 The word of the Lord came again unto me, saying,

2 Son of man, say unto the prince of Tyrus, Thus saith the Lord God; Because thine heart is lifted up, and thou hast said, I am a God, I sit in the seat of God, in the midst of the seas; yet thou art a man, and not God, though thou set thine heart as the heart of God:


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541

Keywords
stock marketpapacyseventh day adventistking of the northellen whitesda churchted wilsonseventh-day adventistseventh-day adventist churchfaith-based organizationfaith-based officeside-by-side with catholicspromote catholic valuespoland passes sunday lawtrafficking in the churchtithe offering
