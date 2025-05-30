Lip Reader - ‘Stay away, you LOSER!’, to Macron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Stay away, you LOSER!’
That’s what Brigitte Macron said to her husband after the infamous smack, a lip reader tells The Express
Followed by a stern ‘NO’ when the president asked for her arm again.
Adding from another, at 'New York Post': Leave me alone, you pathetic loser": The New York Post has published a lip-read of the French president's conversation with his wife after she slapped her husband in the face .
"After the slap at the top of the steps, the situation became tense again: Macron gallantly offered his hand to his wife, but she ignored the gesture, preferring to hold on to the railing. As she ran past, she allegedly whispered: "Dégage, espèce de loser", which can be translated as: "Leave me alone, pathetic loser," the newspaper writes.
"A moment later, Macron tried to calm the situation by saying: "Essayons, s'il te plaît" - "Let's try, please." To which Brigitte briefly and coldly replied: "Non" - "No." His final phrase - "Je vois", which means "I understand" - and his facial expression say it all," the publication also says.
No lip reader needed to figure out that slap though