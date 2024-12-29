Tragedy in the Skies! South Korean Plane Crash Takes 179 Lives; Christmas Around the World 12/29/24

World News Report: Two devestating airplane incidents happened over the past few days as Russia says they mistakenly shot at an Azerbaijan passenger plane, taking 38 lives of the 67 people on board. South Korea is suffering from the most devestating aviation disaster in the country's history Jeju Air Flight 2216 from Bangkok to Muan, South Korea, crashed and caught fire after a 'bird strike' reportedly caused a landing gear malfunction, forcing the pilots to land the jet on its belly. Then, we'll bring in the New Year with a trip around the world to see how other countries' Christmases are celebrated this year and hopefully bring some of that cheer to your home. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/south-korean-plane-crash/

*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%