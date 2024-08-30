They're scamming you with mammograms

The Vigilant Fox: First, they scammed you on skin cancer when the sun is good for you.

Now, they're scamming you again with mammograms.

It turns out that this diagnostic procedure exposes women's breasts to a type of radiation that's known to CAUSE cancer.

Here's the worst part.

We now know that over the past 30 years, 1.3 million women have been misdiagnosed with breast cancer that actually had no chance of causing harm.

So, they were put on the treadmill, generating huge profits for Big Pharma and hospitals while being deceived into believing that the medical system had "saved" them from cancer—all while draining their wallets.

Sayer Ji calls it “like a Stockholm syndrome.”

“Millions of people march in these breast cancer awareness marches, not realizing that it's funded by the very corporations that make money off the drugs used to treat breast cancer.”