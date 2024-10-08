ATROCITY INC: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza





In an exclusive new documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new hoaxes even after their initial lies were debunked.





Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinian militants of committing.





Directed & Edited by Sut Jhally





Written by Max Blumenthal and Sut Jhally





Executive Producer, Sut Jhally





Produced by Max Blumenthal and Ahmad Hussam





Videography and Sound Recording by Robbie Leppzer





Additional Editing, Robbie Leppzer & Ahmad Hussam





Graphics by Ahmad Hassam





Watch on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=bFEurGy05ps&si=7pcCORFFW0EBzLG2