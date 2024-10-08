© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ATROCITY INC: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza
In an exclusive new documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new hoaxes even after their initial lies were debunked.
Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinian militants of committing.
Directed & Edited by Sut Jhally
Written by Max Blumenthal and Sut Jhally
Executive Producer, Sut Jhally
Produced by Max Blumenthal and Ahmad Hussam
Videography and Sound Recording by Robbie Leppzer
Additional Editing, Robbie Leppzer & Ahmad Hussam
Graphics by Ahmad Hassam
Watch on YouTube: