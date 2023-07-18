German MP Christine Anderson: WHO, “You wanted a fight. Well, you've got one! …. We will bring you down!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(July, 4, 2023) Watch MEP Christine Anderson give her outstanding opening speech to the ‘Trust & Freedom’ initiative press conference in the EU Parliament in Brussels.
"The fight is on!" - Christine Anderson
Full press conference: https://rumble.com/v2zlkak-trust-and-freedom-challenging-the-pandemic-treaty-high-quality-version-orac.html
Trust & Freedom homepage: https://euci.info/
Trust & Freedom press release: https://euci.info/press-release
Christine Anderson on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2znede-the-fight-is-on-european-citizens-initiative-against-who-power-grab.html