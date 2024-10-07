Kamala's Corporate Media Hates Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It isn't just FEMA. It isn't just Doug Emhoff hitting a woman. It isn't even the direct attacks against free speech that make our Corporate Media Industrial Complex so evil. The fact that they will only report on pro-Kamala or anti-Trump stories makes them true enemies of the people, just as Donald Trump has said.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we looked at the various ways corporate media is actually more to blame for the disasters in America than the UniParty Swamp.
