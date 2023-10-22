How to Make a Change in Our Consciousness and Create a New Reality

Penny Kelly is back to discuss our current reality system which is made by us, maintained by us and can be changed by us. Penny analyzes the system and talks about how our consciousness can be used to envision a whole new world. Max and Penny agree on exploring the core of ourselves to rise in frequency and discover we have the power to choose who we are and what the outer reality becomes. Penny offers a fascinating look at how multiple alters of ourselves are created during trauma in terms of frequency and how healing is the first step in reshaping ourselves and creating anything we put our minds towards. The duo end with the formula to becoming better versions of ourselves and manifesting the new reality as we step out of the box we have been tricked into and walk towards the new earth.

For more information on Penny Kelly:

YouTube: @pennykelly

Website: https://pennykelly.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pennykellyauthor