Arizona GOP Chair Caught Trying to BRIBE Kari Lake to Not Run for Senate - Audio Released Today

Arizona Republican Party boss tried to keep Kari Lake out of Senate race by dangling job. U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was reportedly offered what she viewed as a bribe by the chair of the Arizona Republican Party in an effort to keep her from running for the next two years.



January 23, 2024



Jeff DeWit, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, can be heard asking Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump, to name her price to stay out of politics for two years.



Said DeWit: “There are very powerful people who want to keep you out.”



DeWit also told Lake that he thinks Trump will lose the 2024 election and it is time to make way for someone else.

ADDING The next day he resigned.