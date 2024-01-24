Arizona GOP Chair Caught Trying to BRIBE Kari Lake to Not Run for Senate - Audio Released Today

BREAKING:
Collin Rugg has released audio of Arizona Republican Party chair Jeff
DeWit caught on a secret recording trying to bribe Kari Lake not to
run for the Senate. There are very powerful people who want to keep
you out,” he said. At one point during the secret recording, Lake
was asked to name her “number.”
Tape
Reveals Arizona GOP Chair Trying to Bribe Kari Lake
Arizona
Republican Party boss tried to keep Kari Lake out of Senate race by
dangling job. U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was reportedly offered
what she viewed as a bribe by the chair of the Arizona Republican
Party in an effort to keep her from running for the next two years.
January
23, 2024
The
Daily Mail has an audio recording of what appears to be Arizona’s
top Republican official trying to bribe Kari Lake (R) not to run for
U.S. Senate.
Jeff
DeWit, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, can be heard asking
Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump, to name her price to stay out of
politics for two years.
Said
DeWit: “There are very powerful people who want to keep you out.”
DeWit also told Lake that he thinks Trump will lose the 2024 election and it is time to make way for someone else.
ADDING The next day he resigned.
