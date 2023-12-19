HOPEGIRL: "We Know Their Tricks. WBAN Obfuscation. This is What We Deal With Every Day When Trying To Educate People About What Has Been Done To Them" #transhumanism #wban #sabrinawallace

Puretrauma357 Subscribe Like 4 Like This Video ( 4 ) Report This Video Download MP3

277 views • •

HOPEGIRL: "We Know Their Tricks. WBAN Obfuscation. This is What We Deal With Every Day When Trying To Educate People About What Has Been Done To Them" #transhumanism #wban #sabrinawallace

https://rumble.com/v41z29b-december-18-2023.html

Keywords people transhumanism hopegirl wban sabrinawallace we know their tricks wban obfuscation this is what we deal with every day when trying to educate about what has been done to them