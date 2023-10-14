Claudia Tenney: We can't let the Democrats control the house

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Claudia Tenney joins "Saturday Agenda" to discuss the House Speaker vote, weighs in on Steve Scalise dropping out the vote, talks about Kevin McCarthy being ousted, and more on NEWSMAX.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html