Know Your Water
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
0
60 views • 8 months ago

The Truth About Tap Water and How to Purify It


In this episode of The Reality of Health, I dive deep into the importance of clean water and the detrimental effects of drinking contaminated tap water. I'll share alarming findings from a report by the Environmental Working Group, showing how tap water contains hazardous contaminants. Plus, you'll learn various methods to filter and purify your own water at home, from reverse osmosis systems to trace minerals and even DIY terracotta pot filters. Stay tuned to discover how to control what you consume and improve your health through better water choices!




00:00 Introduction to Water Health


00:51 The Importance of Water Quality


01:47 Bottled Water vs. Tap Water


03:05 Contaminants in Tap Water


07:35 PFAS and Other Harmful Chemicals


18:09 Purifying Your Water at Home


19:56 Choosing the Right Water Filtration System


20:03 Aqua TRU: My Personal Choice


22:43 Zero Water: An Affordable Alternative


23:53 Portable Water Filtration Solutions


25:56 DIY Terracotta Pot Water Filter


27:49 Adding Essential Minerals to Your Water


28:59 The Benefits of Structured Seawater


32:51 Enhancing Water with Analemma Wand


35:37 Sun-Charged Water: A Simple Method


36:28 Final Thoughts on Water Filtration and Mineralization

Keywords
structured waterreverse osmosiswater purificationwater contaminationwater filtrationhealthy living tipsenvironmental healthmineral dropsclean drinking waterpfas chemicalsbottled water issuestap water safetywater quality reportzero water filterterracotta water filter
