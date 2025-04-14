God or the Devil. Choose now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God or the Devil. Choose. A good Father does not bow to the wickedness of his children, he corrects them because he loves them. The devil is an evil father that seeks to destroy God's children. God gives us freedom to choose but will ensure we know or knew he tried to save us into his kingdom of heaven.