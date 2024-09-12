TAYLOR SWIFT 😈 DEMONIC VIDEO

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch has accused popstar Taylor Swift of engaging in demonic practices and satanic rituals during her sold-out shows and warned of the damaging effects such music has on children.





“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realizing and recognizing,” Lynch recently told Ireland’s Sunday World.





“You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. … But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”





The 47-year-old Irish singer said there’s a “lot of hidden satanic” messaging in music today, yet most listeners are oblivious to it.





“When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real,” he said.





“Music attaches to your emotions,” Lynch added, “It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel. That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit.”





Lynch, a father of two and a professing Christian, warned that certain music is damaging to society in general and especially children.





“It 100 percent has an effect on society. I think our society has never been worse in many areas, and it starts from our children,” he said.





“It’s coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything Godly, anything controlled or disciplined. It’s getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason. … Music is dangerous.”





Swift, 34, has previously been accused of promoting demonic activity through her music; in her 2020 “Willow” music video, she is shown observing an occult ritual and previously said the song “sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you.”





In one remix of the song, she posted a photo of herself on social media with the caption, “Witches be like ‘Sometimes I just want to listen to music while pining away/sulking/staring out a window.’ It’s me. I’m witches.”





She also referenced witch hunts in her 2017 album Reputation.





“They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren’t one,” she sings in the song “I Did Something Bad.”





And for those of us who remember the Super Bowl, this is her bestie sitting next to her.





The girl in the Orange hair with the upside down Cross necklace doing the Devil Horns.





