Counterfeit Israel: How Satanism is Running Rampant in the Holy Land

Israel has more Satanists, occultists, and Luciferian initiates per square foot than any nation on earth

by JD Hall.

In the Negev desert, beneath the black sky of Israel’s southern frontier, there is a fire that should never have been rekindled. Thousands gather under its light, painted, pierced, and possessed. They form tribal circles around massive effigies built for destruction—idols shaped like serpents, beasts, distorted gods, or geometric thrones. Women writhe to the rhythm of drums, their naked bodies smeared with ash and symbolism.

Men scream invocations while flames roar upward, consuming temples erected for the sole purpose of their own annihilation. This is not art. This is not cultural expression. This is not a secular celebration of creativity. This is Midburn, Israel’s official offshoot of Burning Man, and it is the literal resurrection of the fertility cults of Canaan, revived not in secret but with pride, ritual, and ceremony.

Midburn takes place in the very wilderness where Yahweh once thundered His commandments from Sinai. It is hosted on the same soil where Israel once trembled in the presence of divine fire. Only now the fire has changed hands. Instead of blood on the doorposts, there is neon paint and synthetic ecstasy. Instead of covenant, there is carnality. Instead of worship, there is mass fornication under a sky of shooting stars and acid hallucinations. The “temples” are built and burned as acts of liberation, but the liberation is from Yahweh—not from bondage. These are altars, not art installations. The festival’s climax is not entertainment. It is a ritual. The fires are not metaphors. They are offerings.

A MIDBURN OCCULTIC FOLLOWER , DRESSED AS AN ANCIENT CANAANITE WORSHIPER OF MOLECH, PREPARES FOR NIGHTLY WORSHIP IN ISRAEL, THE OCCULT IS EVERYWHERE

But to think Midburn is the end of it would be to misunderstand the scale. Midburn is not the exception. It is the public face of a deeper spiritual disease that has infected modern Israel from its politics to its parks, from its synagogues to its schools. If the fires of Midburn are the new high places, they are merely the visible tip of the Asherah pole. Beneath the surface—and increasingly, above it—Israel is being ritually rededicated not to the God of Abraham, but to the very deities He once condemned by name. The gods of the Amorites, the spirits of Babylon, the demons of the wilderness—they have returned.

And the evidence is not spiritual metaphor. It is criminal and literal. In the 1990s, Israeli authorities uncovered a Satanic cult operating in Rishon LeZion, one of the nation’s most populous cities. It wasn’t a fringe group of deranged teenagers in makeup. It was an organized ritual ring. The police found evidence of animal sacrifice, ritual sex acts, blood pacts, and invocations of dark spirits chanted in both Hebrew and Latin. Teenagers were recruited and branded. Cemeteries were desecrated. Local rabbis warned that Satanism was spreading, particularly among the youth. But even as law enforcement tried to contain the headlines, the fire kept spreading.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, reports of occult vandalism and ritual activity increased. Forests near Haifa, Safed, and the Judean hills became hotspots for Satanic activity. Hikers stumbled across altars made of bones, inverted Hebrew scripture spray-painted on rocks, and animal corpses mutilated in patterns known to be linked with ceremonial magic. In one particularly disturbing case, a goat was found disemboweled near a kibbutz, its organs arranged into a pentagram. These aren’t internet rumors. These are police reports, some of which made national papers, including Haaretz, whose own journalists admitted there were at least two dozen occult groups operating in Israel with ties to both Western Satanism and Jewish mysticism.

