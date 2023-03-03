BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christine Anderson: It is hard for the Chinese people to revolt against the CCP because the government nowadays has more advanced technological means than even the Soviet Union regime
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2adbve1ab1


【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 EU MEP Christine Anderson: It is hard for the Chinese people to revolt against the CCP because the government nowadays has more advanced technological means, such as surveillance, than even the Soviet Union regime. But if people put their minds to it and if they recognize the power they hold, they can be really powerful. I support them wholeheartedly.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 欧盟议员克里斯汀·安德森：中国人民反抗中共非常困难，因为当今的政府拥有比苏联政权都先进的技术手段，比如监控。但是只要人们下定决心推翻中共，并认识到自己所拥有的力量，他们就能够非常强大。我全心全意支持他们。

