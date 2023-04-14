When Things Go Bump In The Night-Prior Planning May Prevent Catastrophe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few thoughts for when "things go bump in the night". Having your gear properly staged and having a general plan in place may be the difference between life and death. Will those that have been calling for trans violence against Christians and conservatives be held criminally and civilly liable for the Nashville murders? Let us do hope so. The Air Nat'l Guard "leak" shows that US special forces have been deployed in Ukraine. Uhh...WWIII, anyone? And, what say the leak was preplanned in part to help cover up other fedgov malfeasance? The Biden white house was complicit in the Mar-a-lago raid on Trump, and then lied about their involvement. Who saw that coming? Keep up the good work on boycotting anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-good companies and their perverted agendas! Thank you for watching.