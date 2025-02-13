Wissam Zayet's Displacement from Tulkarm Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like many displaced families from Tulkarm camp, Wissam Zayet describes his family's struggle following the invasion. Now living in a house that is not theirs, they have set up tents to shelter from the cold and are facing difficult conditions, including a severe lack of food and drink. The suffering of the displaced continues as they endure these hardships. Interview with Wissam Zayet, a displaced person from Tulkarm camp.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 06/02/2025
