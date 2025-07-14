© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUDGE NAPOLITANO: 'TRUMP’S NAME IS ON THE EPSTEIN LIST – AND MOSSAD KNOWS IT'
"I think Trump's name is on the list. I think Mossad knows it. I think Mossad told their American stenographer, who happens to be the director of the CIA, who takes down and regurgitates everything Mossad told him… And I think that stenographer whispered it into the president's ear," Judge Andrew Napolitano claims.
🔥According to him, the White House is terrified this will come out, because "it will be the beginning of the end," no matter who controls Congress.
Adding:
Epstein's pedo-business partner Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources told Daily Mail.
Waiting for a 12-hour video proof that she didn’t kill herself?