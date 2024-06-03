Biden's COLOSSAL Crypto Mistake Marks End of 80-Year U.S. Dollar Era _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Biden has gone full-blown authoritarian and reversing course on crypto support. Biden vetoed a bill that would have allowed banks to custodian cryptocurrencies. The bill had broad bipartisan and Wall Street support! This is waging war on Americans' personal freedoms to invest, and transact using cryptocurrency.