Biden's Iran Deal Will Incentivize More Hostage Situations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden's deal with Iran that unlocked six billion dollars of Tehran's assets has led to a firestorm of criticism, could that money go towards nuclear production? One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html