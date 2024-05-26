BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is There Salvation Outside the Catholic Church? - Living Divine Mercy Ep. 141 w Fr. Chris Alar, MIC
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
32 views • 11 months ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


May 23, 2024


One of the questions people ask, and many are confused about, is, “Do I need the Catholic Church for salvation?” The answer is both simple and complex. Father Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, reminds us that there is one way to salvation, and Jesus is that way; He keeps us on that narrow path that leads to Heaven through the one true Church. Then hear the inspiring story of Luke Kornet of the Boston Celtics, who after an injury realized it was time to make God and his Catholic faith a priority in his life.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 141: Is There Salvation Outside the Catholic Church?


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history?utm_source=YT


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ni7_y-ntpk

Keywords
heavenjesussalvationinjurychristiancatholiccatholic churchdivine mercyboston celticsnarrow pathpriorityfr chris alarliving divine mercyfr thaddaeus lanctonluke kornet
