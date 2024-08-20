BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FIGHT ! FIGHT ! FIGHT !
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
FIGHT ! FIGHT ! FIGHT !

I will make the sacrifice
I will lay down my life
For liberty if needs must be to set the nation free
I'll fight with all my might to victory !

I will lay down my life
I will make the sacrifice

For liberty Lay down your life
If needs must be Make the sacrifice

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

This is the people's rejection
Of the Satanic selections
The deep state dictatorship
Of rigged elections

Never surrender tear down the criminal commie mob
Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God

We will not agree
We will not retreat

Into the night
We fight for life and before Christ's light
The black shadow of death shall flee

We will not retreat
We will not agree

For victory Do not agree
If needs must be Do not retreat

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Fight ! FFight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

This is the people's rejection
Of the Satanic selections
The deep state dictatorship
Of rigged elections

Never surrender tear down Lucifer's commie mob
Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God

I will make the sacrifice
I will lay down my life
For liberty if needs must be to set the nation free
I'll fight with all my might to victory !

I will lay down my life
I will make the sacrifice

For liberty Lay down your life
If needs must be Make the sacrifice

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024

