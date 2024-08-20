© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIGHT ! FIGHT ! FIGHT !
I will make the sacrifice
I will lay down my life
For liberty if needs must be to set the nation free
I'll fight with all my might to victory !
I will lay down my life
I will make the sacrifice
For liberty Lay down your life
If needs must be Make the sacrifice
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
This is the people's rejection
Of the Satanic selections
The deep state dictatorship
Of rigged elections
Never surrender tear down the criminal commie mob
Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God
We will not agree
We will not retreat
Into the night
We fight for life and before Christ's light
The black shadow of death shall flee
We will not retreat
We will not agree
For victory Do not agree
If needs must be Do not retreat
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Fight ! FFight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
This is the people's rejection
Of the Satanic selections
The deep state dictatorship
Of rigged elections
Never surrender tear down Lucifer's commie mob
Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God
I will make the sacrifice
I will lay down my life
For liberty if needs must be to set the nation free
I'll fight with all my might to victory !
I will lay down my life
I will make the sacrifice
For liberty Lay down your life
If needs must be Make the sacrifice
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024