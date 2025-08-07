🚨Former Israeli Intelligence Officer: Donald Trump MUST end the Gaza genocide at all costs, and stop being scared of Israeli blackmail

‘I believe that he can end the genocide right now if he just stops being scared of the Israelis. What are they going to say about him? How many girls did he abuse? How many billions of dollars he took?

Let them say whatever they say. He should stop the genocide. Let them do whatever they want to do. Morality should take over. I encourage him to stop the genocide at any price.’

-Former Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben-Menashe on the latest episode of Going Underground