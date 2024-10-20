DUMITRU DUDUMAN PROPHECY ABOUT AMERICA- VERSION 2

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION.

Wake Up America Version 2…Dumitru Duduman , Michael Boldea And Stan Johnson. This Video Was Made About 1989. Dumitru Duduman Went To be With The Lord In 1997.

GOD IS JUDGING HIS PEOPLE RIGHT NOW. GOD WILL HAVE A HOLY PEOPLE. A HOLY CHURCH, LIVE CLEAN IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE JUDGED BY GOD.

CONCERNING GOD'S TRUE CHURCH... HIS REMNANT !!!

EPHESIANS 4:22

22 That ye put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts;

EPHESIANS 4:23

23 And be renewed in the spirit of your mind;

EPHESIANS 4:24

24 And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.

EPHESIANS 5:26

26 That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word,

EPHESIANS 5:27

27 That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.





II PETER 3:10

10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

II PETER 3:11

11 ¶ [Seeing] then [that] all these things shall be dissolved, what manner [of persons] ought ye to be in [all] holy conversation and godliness,

II PETER 3:12

12 Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?

II PETER 3:13

13 Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness.

II PETER 3:14

14 Wherefore, beloved, seeing that ye look for such things, be diligent that ye may be found of him in peace, without spot, and blameless.