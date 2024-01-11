The artillery crew of the Msta-B howitzer on combat mission

An artillery crew of a 152-mm towed howitzer Msta-B of a separate artillery brigade of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk direction destroyed a mortar crew of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Ukrainian militants deployed in an industrial zone near their forward positions.

Russian artillerymen fired high-explosive fragmentation shells from indirect firing positions at a range of 12 kilometers. The discovery of the position of the mortar crew of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as further adjustment of the howitzer fire, was carried out by artillery spotters of the reconnaissance unit, who were located at an observation post near the enemy positions.

As a result of the joint combat work of scouts and artillerymen of the Southern Group of Forces, the crew of a 120-mm mortar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed by a direct hit along with its ammunition.

After completing combat work, the artillerymen camouflage their guns and leave their positions, taking cover in dugouts, and, if necessary, conduct counter-fire maneuvers and quickly change their firing position in the shortest possible time.