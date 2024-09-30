President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Day of Reunification of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia (September 30, 2024)

💬 President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Citizens of Russia, friends,

Today, on September 30, we mark the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.

I wholeheartedly congratulate all citizens of our country on this truly momentous event. We have come to this moment through years of challenges and difficult trials. We knew the unbearable conditions under which Donbass lived for eight long years, enduring constant shelling and blockades, and the oppression faced by the people of Novorossiya.

☝️ They stood up against the armed coup in Kiev and resisted the neo-Nazi dictatorship that sought to sever them forever from their historic Motherland, from Russia.

We did not abandon our brothers and sisters and sought to achieve a peaceful resolution to this grave conflict. You know how those talks ended: with lies, deceit and betrayal by the Western elites, who in that time turned Ukraine into their colony, into a military outpost aimed at Russia.

❗️They systematically instilled hatred and radical nationalism, fueled hostility towards everything Russian, supplied weapons, sent mercenaries and advisers, and trained the Ukrainian army for a new war, so that again, as in the spring and summer of 2014, to launch a punitive operation in the southeast.

Their targets included not only Donbass, but also Crimea and other Russian regions. The subsequent developments fully confirmed the need for and validity of the special military operation and its genuinely liberating nature.

I want to address the residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Thank you for your steadfastness, determination and strength, for passing down from generation to generation our spiritual values, historical memory, traditions and culture, and above all, our great love for the Motherland, which remains our greatest source of strength in life.

Today, together, we are defending a safe and prosperous future for our children and grandchildren, our shared destiny, the memory of the achievements and victories of our great ancestors, and our loyalty to their traditions and behests.

These sentiments give strength to the participants in the special military operation. Fighting now in Donbass and Novorossiya, defending the borders of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, they are defending our vast, beautiful and beloved Russia. We are proud of our heroes and are doing everything we can to support them.

We are actively restoring enterprises and building residential houses, hospitals, schools and kindergartens in the liberated territories. All Russian regions are involved in this effort. Both large and small businesses are making their contribution. Volunteers, non-governmental and religious organisations, and parliamentary parties are playing a huge role too.

🤝 I want to thank all citizens of our country for their unity and patriotic spirit. The truth is on our side. All the goals we have set for ourselves will be achieved.

Happy holiday, friends! Happy Reunification Day!