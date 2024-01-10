Create New Account
Sweden is warned to 'brace for war': Civil Defence minister tells citizens to 'get moving' and prepare for the end of 210 years of peace as country bids to join NATO in face of Russia tensions
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Sweden's civil defence minister has warned his country could soon face the prospect of war and urged citizens to join voluntary defence organisations in preparation for a potential armed conflict.

In a rousing speech that took note of his country's hotly anticipated accession to NATO this year and ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, Carl-Oskar Bohlin called on ordinary citizens to ask themselves 'who are you if war comes?'.

Speaking at Sweden's annual 'Folk och Försvar' (Society and Defence) conference in Sälen this past weekend, the minister said: 'It is human to want to view life as you wish it was, rather than as it actually is.

Read More HERE: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12946939/Sweden-warned-brace-war-Civil-Defence-minister-tells-citizens-moving-prepare-end-210-years-peace-country-bids-join-NATO-face-Russia-tensions.html

Keywords
russiaww3new world orderputinukrainenatowwiiizelenskygreat resetsweden braces for warglobalist crime syndicate planendgame rothschild us empiretransition into nwo

