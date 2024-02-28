© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RealAmericasVoice | Venezuela Will No Longer Be Accepting Their Immigrants Back
President Trump says that these countries are not sending their finest through the southern border and will not be accepting them back in Venezuela.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v4g1bch-americas-voice-live-2-27-24.html