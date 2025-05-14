BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Train up a child
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
21 views • 4 months ago

 The Word of God says to "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he’ll not depart from it. I know a lot of people who look at that verse differently than I do. They think it means, if you take them to church, it’s an absolute fact that before they die, they’ll get saved, and nothing will keep them from doing otherwise.

I don’t think that. I believe it means, we teach them proper principles, and ways of living, while teaching them respect, a work ethic, and who God is, and how to serve Him, and even when they’re old, they’ll know that’s the right way to go. Some will not, but they’ll have to override all they’ve been taught, and adopt what the bible calls ‘willful ignorance,’ to do something else. 

                        Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.


Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

