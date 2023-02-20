BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Atlantis IS IN THE SAHARA!
466 views • 02/20/2023

EXCLUSIVE: Atlantis IS IN THE SAHARA! - Jimmy Corsetti EXPLAINS The Richat Structure & The Evidence!Real Truth of Atlantis 1/3 Escape the Earth to Aldebaran in 4033 B.C Time of Flood and End of the Lemuria Land of Giants . Atlantis are Children of ABLE Son of Adam , Yes Able has Children they help Noah with his Boat Ship Arc. also Cain was Half Reptilian Son of Satan Lucifer : But Atlantis Found New Home in Aldebaran . They Destroy The Giants. Atlantis Fly Crystal Ships go in Outer Space 

alex joneschinabidenatlantisbill gatesdemocraticcovid-19fraucisynthetic humancocid-19-vaccine
