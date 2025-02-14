$697 MILLION ON TERRORISM: How USAID funded ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Khorasan

Scott Perry pointed out that this annual sum of money “plus the shipments of cash funds” supports terrorist groups such as Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS-Khorasan, and terrorist training camps.

"Somehow, you're believing, and American people are supposed to believe, that this money is going for the better. It is not," he added.