UKRAINIAN ARMY GRINDED ON RUSSIAN BORDER

The Ukrainian military has been storming the Russian border for almost a week. Hundreds of Kiev’s soldiers are dying in slaughter as part of another media provocation against Moscow. Achieving no gains on the ground, the Ukrainian military is wasting the expensive foreign equipment and vehicles; while all the attempts of their propaganda to declare fake victories on the Russian territory are nullified by the harsh reality on the battlefield.

Kiev’s bloody operations near the border serve exclusively NATO interests; they are aimed to thwart the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation. Fulfilling the needs of Kiev’s western patrons, Ukrainian men continue dying in risky operations, which have no military sense and are doomed to defeat.

Since the very beginning, the joint strikes of Russian drones, artillery and aviation have prevented the Ukrainian military from accumulating large forces in one area, forcing them to disperse the assault groups.

The main attack was launched in the Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions on March 12. Kiev rushed to declare victories; but the Russian military won both on the battlefield and in the media. Footage clearly confirmed Russian claims that no Ukrainian militants violated the state border. Humiliated they fled to the rear areas.

Since then, Ukrainian attacks have not stop. Yesterday, the fighting was localized in the area of Popovka in the Belgorod region. Ukrainians dragged NATO tanks and armored vehicles back and forth, while Russian artillery was pounding them.

On the morning of March 13, new attacks were reported in the same area, near the villages of Popovka and Kozinka. Assault groups of dozens of Ukrainian militants with armored vehicles and tanks were thrown into battle.

The assault forces are supported by Ukrainian artillery and numerous UAVs. Unlike the Russian military, the Ukrainian side cannot use its aviation. Only several Ukrainian helicopters were spotted mostly evacuating the wounded. On the other side, dozens Russian aircraft are involved in destruction of Ukrainian forces both in their near rear and at an operational depth.

Ongoing Kiev’s provocations include massive drone strikes on the Russian territory. Over the past 2 days, the Kiev regime has launched more than 120 UAVs to Russia. On the night of March 14, 14 more UAVs were intercepted in the border regions.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian military does not limit its strikes to the industrial facilities. The more Ukrainian militants are dying in fruitless attacks on the border, the more intense are their attacks on Russian civilians in the border villages and the city of Belgorod. Amid the ongoing clashes, the Ukrainians struck the city with indiscriminate fire from MLRSs.

The terrorist attempts of NATO and its Kiev puppets to thwart the elections only have the opposite effect and consolidate the Russian population.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-army-grinded-on-russian-border/





SouthFront: Analysis and Intelligence

NOW hosted at southfront.press

Previously, SouthFront: Analysis and Intelligence was at southfront.org.

The .org domain name had been blocked by the US (NATO) (https://southfront.press/southfront-org-blocked-by-u-s-controlled-global-internet-supervisor/) globally, outlawed and without any explanation

Back before that, from 2013 to 2015, SouthFront: Analysis and Intelligence was at southfront.com