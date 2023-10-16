BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE CALLING (2009) MAX IGAN DOCUMENTARY # 4
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
19 followers
86 views • 10/16/2023

Max Igans 4th Film made in 2009.

In March 2009 I was approached to create a combined and summarized version of "The Big Picture" "Fight the NWO With Global Non Compliance" and "NWO The Final Solution." The aim was to condense all 3 films into a one hour solution based production that would appeal to a wider audience and be suitable for television. This film is the result. Along with some new material this film contains 2 complete chapters of "The Big Picture - Final Cut" that remain virtually unchanged. This has not been done to 'recycle' old material but simply because the information contained within these chapters was relevant and needed to be included. Should some people you know still remain blind to the urgency of the world situation and to their need to be informed and act upon such information, it is my sincere hope that this film may help you to open their eyes.
- Max Igan - June 2009

Keywords
nwobankingcallingmaxigan
