Breach At The Bureau, Trespassers Snap Selfies with Dandelion Smoothie at the Chief's Podium

The Chief is super pissed that someone breached the security at the fortress that is the headquarters to the bureau, coming into the staging area where he conducts his press conferences, then posed for selfies with a ginormous crystal bowl filled with a dandelion smoothie, which posts then went viral all over Twitter. Additional to the smoothie at hand, were signs reading "Vive la résistance" and "Dandelion Smoothies Rule," along with a recipe, and other placards making fun of the bureau chief, an act of defiance to his authority and messaging of this last week with his crackdown on dangerous misinformation, which is, the idea that smoothies are a food source. This discovery of these viral pics were found by the Czar's intern, Stanley, who had been with the chief at the office all weekend long. Stanley has been the favorite intern, with qualities that the Chief says could lead him to go far in a career at the bureau. Stanley is a graduate of political science at the Brigham Young University, in the "rocky mountain corridor," the Czar said last week. The chief had just today put forth 6 press conferences to stress dandelions are NOT a food source, only to have the security breached in this way, then government, the chief, his bureau, their policy of censorship to be derided, mocked, ridiculed and laughed at, which was deeply upsetting and has antagonized the chief's condition of myocarditis.

