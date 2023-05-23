© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, to the EU Parliament:
"It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Columbian drug cartel [than to sign an agreement with the World Health Organisation]."
"[The WHO] should be declared a terrorist organisation."
Credit: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic
Mirrored - (The Real) Wide Awake Media