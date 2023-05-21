A single Ukrainian Projectile Burned Down the House and Wounded a Teenager in Donetsk, his Sister says

A single Ukrainian projectile burned down a house and wounded a teenager in Donetsk

The boy's sister Yulia Petrushenko told.

“The arrival was a single one. There was a fire, the house was mostly burned down. My younger brother was wounded. He is 13,” said the 19-year-old Donetsk woman.

UPDATE:

The boy Vova lost his leg during today's shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. At the moment, the child is still in surgery. It is not yet known if the other leg will be saved.



