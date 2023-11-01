BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NPR runs interview on 'exploring' WITCHCRAFT. | Glenn dives in & reveals the TRUTH 🎃
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
97 views • 11/01/2023

NPR runs interview on 'exploring' WITCHCRAFT, but Glenn reveals the TRUTH.


NPR recently interviewed an author who spent a year practicing witchcraft in order to better understand it "as a religion." And apparently, the occult has gone from taboo to popular ... especially among a certain demographic.


Glenn reviews the one thing most "witches" seem to have in common: They're VERY liberal. It also comes as no surprise to Glenn that many "witches" identify as trans. This, he argues, is due to another phenomenon: The witch and trans communities are full of "edge lords." What is an edge lord? Watch to find out ...


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL


► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn


► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:


 / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck


Keywords
glenn beckblaze tvblaze mediahalloween topicsnpr promotes witchcraft
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy