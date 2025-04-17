Subpoena Barack Hussein Obama

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Activist firms illegally judge-shop to block Trump’s agenda. The Supreme Court needs to do a blanket ruling to keep the judicial branch in their own lane. These and other stories, along with guests Paul Kamenar & Bob Swick.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
Email Chet at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1
See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/
00:00Chapter 1
11:18Chapter 2
22:46Chapter 3
33:44Chapter 4
44:57Chapter 5
55:56Chapter 6