Video from Ukrainian side in Velikaya Novosyolka

This was posted this morning: While Ukranian invaders are on a suicidal mission in Kursk, in the DPR Russian troops are finishing the encirclement of Velikaya Novosyolka.

Video Description:

Surrounded militants of the Ukrainian formations are considering the offer of the command of the "East" group of the Russian Armed Forces to surrender, which is transmitted through a loudspeaker attached to a drone.

Russian command explained them that the village was already fully encircled and further resistance would be pointless and bring them only death.

Adding:

Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuhla criticized the new Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region.

She claims that military priorities are focused on demonstrating the generals' importance to political leadership, rather than on protecting Ukraine's resources or reforming the army.

Bezuhla warned that this policy will lead to further losses in cities like Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, and Kharkov, calling it "a tragedy and absurdity."