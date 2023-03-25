Illegal ALIENS FLOOD BORDER Border Patrol Chief Admits LAWLESSNESS & Loss Of ‘Operational Control’

Stew Peters Show





March 24, 2023





Secretary Mayorkas is a traitor and should be prosecuted as such.

Ben Bergquam is here to talk about the out of control illegal aliens flooding across our border.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz still supports Secretary Mayorkas despite the fact that Ortiz admitted there is no “operational control” at the border.

Ortiz and Mayorkas are aiding and abetting the enemies of the United States like the cartels which is the very definition of treason.

Several groups of Chinese nationals have been apprehended at the southern border.

They are likely being sent by the CCP to spy on Americans.

The cartels are in control of the border and are calling all the shots.

Child trafficking and child rape is widespread at the southern border and is a rapidly growing evil that must be stopped.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2emyes-illegal-aliens-flood-border-border-patrol-chief-admits-lawlessness-and-loss.html