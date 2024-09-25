China's latest DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile with a launch range of up to 12,000 km & capable of delivering 10 nuclear warheads to their targets at a speed of Mach 25

For the first time in a long time, the Chinese military launched a ballistic missile from the Hainan Island spaceport towards the South Pacific Ocean.

The type of the product that the Chinese military launched this morning from the cosmodrome on Hainan Island has become known.

This is the latest DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile with a launch range of up to 12,000 km and capable of delivering 10 nuclear warheads to their targets at a speed of Mach 25.

