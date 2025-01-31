BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why I don’t Trust Elon Musk 01/31/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
267 views • 7 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares some reasons why we should be careful of trusting Elon Musk. By no means do we think he is a bad person, but some red flags show us that we should keep an eye out.


Chapters

00:00Intro

02:05Space X

03:35Global Financial System

07:51Tesla Phone

09:37X Payments

14:25Starlink

17:43Supporter

21:42Everything App

25:13Our Sponsors

