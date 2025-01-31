Why I don’t Trust Elon Musk 01/31/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares some reasons why we should be careful of trusting Elon Musk. By no means do we think he is a bad person, but some red flags show us that we should keep an eye out.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
02:05Space X
03:35Global Financial System
07:51Tesla Phone
09:37X Payments
14:25Starlink
17:43Supporter
21:42Everything App
25:13Our Sponsors