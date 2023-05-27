BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Numerous NATO Mistakes Forced Kyiv to Abandon the Counter Offensive
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
252 views • 05/27/2023

Numerous NATO Mistakes Forced Kyiv to Abandon the Counter Offensive - [BORZZIKMAN's Analysis]

I hope you are well, my fearless truth seekers. Over the past few days, my email has been literally bursting again with a large number of letters from my subscribers and friends. And I noticed that everyone is asking the same question - Why is Ukraine postponing its counteroffensive? So, after analyzing this situation, I came to quite convincing conclusions. In this video, I will briefly state my point of view and hope that you all will finally get an answer to this question. Since 1991, the West's attitude towards Russia has completely changed. The West, led by the United States, began to talk to Moscow not only from the position of the winner but also from the position of the owner, who demanded full obedience from his subordinate.

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
kyivcounter offensivenumerous nato mistakes
