BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Untamed Hosts Clare Lopez and Casey Putsch on America’s Crisis Point
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 1 month ago


On Joe Untamed, Joe dives into the turbulent currents of America’s political and global landscape with two powerhouse guests who bring unmatched insight to the table. First, Clare M. Lopez, a former CIA operations officer and national security expert, joins us to unpack the seismic implications of President Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. With her extensive background in counterterrorism and geopolitical analysis, Lopez will explore how this high-stakes meeting could reshape U.S. alliances with NATO and Middle Eastern partners, especially amid fears of concessions to Russia that could embolden authoritarian regimes like Iran. She’ll also tackle Trump’s controversial federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s police, analyzing its legality and impact on local autonomy, drawing on her roles with the Center for Security Policy and Sen. Ted Cruz’s advisory team. Buckle up for a no-holds-barred look at these defining moments.
Next, we welcome Casey Putsch, the innovative force behind Genius Garage and a fearless YouTube commentator known as "Casey the Car Guy." From his Ohio workshop, Putsch doesn’t just build groundbreaking vehicles like the turbine-powered Batmobile—he challenges the status quo, calling out U.S. government corruption and political elites. Casey will share his unfiltered take on Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown, the broader political climate, and the alleged “shadow government” influence he sees undermining America. As a mentor transforming students’ lives through hands-on engineering at Genius Garage, he’ll also reveal how his non-profit bridges academia and industry, empowering the next generation to think independently and innovate boldly.
This episode is a collision of national security expertise and grassroots truth-telling, confronting the forces shaping our nation and world. From the risks of Trump’s foreign policy gambits to the erosion of trust in our institutions, Lopez and Putsch will offer clarity and challenge assumptions. Whether it’s the delicate balance of federal power in D.C. or the fight for authentic conservative voices, we’re cutting through the noise to deliver actionable insights. Join us for a conversation that’s as urgent as it is enlightening, equipping you to navigate today’s complex political terrain.

https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy