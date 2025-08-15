Joe Untamed Hosts Clare Lopez and Casey Putsch on America’s Crisis Point

On Joe Untamed, Joe dives into the turbulent currents of America’s political and global landscape with two powerhouse guests who bring unmatched insight to the table. First, Clare M. Lopez, a former CIA operations officer and national security expert, joins us to unpack the seismic implications of President Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. With her extensive background in counterterrorism and geopolitical analysis, Lopez will explore how this high-stakes meeting could reshape U.S. alliances with NATO and Middle Eastern partners, especially amid fears of concessions to Russia that could embolden authoritarian regimes like Iran. She’ll also tackle Trump’s controversial federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s police, analyzing its legality and impact on local autonomy, drawing on her roles with the Center for Security Policy and Sen. Ted Cruz’s advisory team. Buckle up for a no-holds-barred look at these defining moments.

Next, we welcome Casey Putsch, the innovative force behind Genius Garage and a fearless YouTube commentator known as "Casey the Car Guy." From his Ohio workshop, Putsch doesn’t just build groundbreaking vehicles like the turbine-powered Batmobile—he challenges the status quo, calling out U.S. government corruption and political elites. Casey will share his unfiltered take on Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown, the broader political climate, and the alleged “shadow government” influence he sees undermining America. As a mentor transforming students’ lives through hands-on engineering at Genius Garage, he’ll also reveal how his non-profit bridges academia and industry, empowering the next generation to think independently and innovate boldly.

This episode is a collision of national security expertise and grassroots truth-telling, confronting the forces shaping our nation and world. From the risks of Trump’s foreign policy gambits to the erosion of trust in our institutions, Lopez and Putsch will offer clarity and challenge assumptions. Whether it’s the delicate balance of federal power in D.C. or the fight for authentic conservative voices, we’re cutting through the noise to deliver actionable insights. Join us for a conversation that’s as urgent as it is enlightening, equipping you to navigate today’s complex political terrain.